Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for TSE:SLF Earnings

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.33.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$85.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.14. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$74.56 and a one year high of C$91.11.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.75%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, insider Thomas Murphy bought 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,973.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,973.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired a total of 4,262 shares of company stock worth $338,105 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.