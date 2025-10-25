Domino’s Pizza FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Zacks Research

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $17.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.57. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.47 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.92.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $414.86 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $397.12 and a 12-month high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.64 and its 200-day moving average is $456.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

