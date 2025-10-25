Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.44. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 321.0%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

