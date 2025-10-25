Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

