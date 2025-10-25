Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Given “Hold (C-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on Dynex Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.19). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 41.53%.The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 4,200 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,786.84. This represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,260 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 407,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,230.08. The trade was a 1.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 130,013.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,144,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after buying an additional 19,130,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 122.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 311.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,276,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 2,480,330 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.