e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Hold (C) Rating at Weiss Ratings

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.7%

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $7,478,979.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,351.36. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

