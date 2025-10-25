Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Earns “Hold (C+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eagle Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.40.

NYSE:EXP opened at $232.98 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

