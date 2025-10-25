Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to Hold (C-) at Weiss Ratings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

