Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Given “Sell (D+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,543.14. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 239.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

