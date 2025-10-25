Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Receives Buy (B-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $412.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.45.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $376.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.91. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

