Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8%
ETO stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
