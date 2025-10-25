Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives Buy (B) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ECL opened at $277.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $286.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.