Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.44. Edap Tms shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 37,511 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Edap Tms Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 7,063.7% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 730,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 720,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

