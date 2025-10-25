Edmp Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $742.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,951,541. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.