Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $330,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.