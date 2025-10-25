Element Solutions’ (ESI) “Hold (C+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $2,079,332.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 609,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $1,085,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,554.42. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,561. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,732,000 after buying an additional 2,688,056 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,653,000 after buying an additional 2,738,250 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 4,656,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after buying an additional 1,777,265 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,426,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,414,000 after buying an additional 129,590 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,308,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,590,000 after buying an additional 628,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

