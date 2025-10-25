Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFC. Zacks Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jones Trading raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE EFC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The firm had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon purchased 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The trade was a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

