Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Given “Hold (C+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,899.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,057.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.