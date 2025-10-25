EMCOR Group’s (EME) Buy (B) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

EME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $748.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $646.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.64. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $752.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 213,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,548,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 530,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

