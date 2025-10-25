Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Downgraded to “Sell (D+)” Rating by Weiss Ratings

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
EEX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Emerald from $7.80 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerald has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.
Emerald Price Performance
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Emerald had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Emerald has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
