Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns “Sell (D)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Emergent Biosolutions Price Performance

EBS stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 7,086 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $62,852.82. Following the sale, the director owned 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,857.13. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $67,850.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,750.35. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $436,783. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 313.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 833,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631,794 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 198.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 627,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 417,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 232.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 216,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

