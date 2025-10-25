Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given Buy (B-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
