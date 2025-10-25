Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

EXK stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.29. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $5,606,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 583.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 165,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $148,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 56.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 747,556 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

