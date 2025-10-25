Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Earns “Hold (C+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFXT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Enerflex stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,509,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,282,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,470 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,977,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 394,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 466,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

