Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Energean Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

