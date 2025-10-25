Energy Transfer’s (ET) “Buy (B)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.