Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Earns “Buy (B-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAC. Zacks Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,342 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,048. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $173,141.76. Following the sale, the director owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 361.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.