Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Solomon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 193,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,095.52. This represents a 5.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 295.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 185,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

