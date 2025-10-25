Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 133.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 554,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 317,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,542,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,507,000 after purchasing an additional 308,245 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 213,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 161,803 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,616,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.4%

JHMD stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $824.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.