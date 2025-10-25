Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,151 JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBND. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

JBND opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.