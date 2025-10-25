Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

