Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock worth $10,361,079 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $357.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $361.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

