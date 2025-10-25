Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 304.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 731.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 270.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $45,377.09. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $46.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

