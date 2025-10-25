Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Zacks Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

