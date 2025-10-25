Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gartner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $270.00 price objective on Gartner and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.30. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

