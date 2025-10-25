Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

