Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $182,926,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.78%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

