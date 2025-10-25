Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 597,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 154,218 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.