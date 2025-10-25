Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 151.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.