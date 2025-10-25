Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,068,000 after buying an additional 339,089 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,875,000 after acquiring an additional 271,410 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 198.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 306,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 204,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 193.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,944,000 after acquiring an additional 189,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eagle Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

