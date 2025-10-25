Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,966 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.79.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $240.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

