Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after acquiring an additional 753,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 595,174 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 489.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 695,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 577,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,892 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.1214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

