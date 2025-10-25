Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,446.88. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 219,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $15,655,809.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,710,967.40. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,072 shares of company stock worth $20,427,497. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

