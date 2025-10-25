Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $205,000 in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 840,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 351,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 277.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 22.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in American Woodmark by 18.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 356,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $2,464,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

AMWD opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $939.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.19. American Woodmark Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

