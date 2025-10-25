Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $217,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIS opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 3.45. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%.The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIS. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

