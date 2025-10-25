Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $220,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 27.2%

VSGX stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

