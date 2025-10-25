Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $229,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $4,775,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 288,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,480,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OXM stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

View Our Latest Report on OXM

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.