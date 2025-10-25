Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.13.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.91). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -73.14%.

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

