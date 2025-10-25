Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 193,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 166,211 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $859.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

