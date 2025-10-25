Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Wall Street Zen cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

